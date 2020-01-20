Menu
A fire caused serious damage to a home at Koongal this afternoon.
News

Update: Fire causes serious damage to North Rocky home

Steph Allen
20th Jan 2020 5:12 PM
Update 5.30pm: Fire investigators have arrived at the scene of a house fire, that caused significant damage to a Koongal home this afternoon.

Police, ambulance and three fire crews are currently at the Peltophorum St house, which caught on fire after a blaze started at the property’s shed.

The side of the house appears to have sustained serious damage, as well as the car port beneath the house.

The roller door are warped, with one door blackened and peeled away.

Initial Story: Fire crews attended the scene of a North Rockhampton house fire this afternoon, which left a home with “significant damage”.

Just before 4pm this afternoon, a call was made to fire and emergnecy services that a home on Peltophorum St at Koongal had caught on fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency media spokesperson said the fire is believed to have started at the home’s shed, before moving to the house and causing significant damage.

Three fire crews are currently on scene.

The fire is under control and firefighters are working to dampen the hot spots at the property.

There are no reported injuries and fire crews have not been able to determine the cause of the fire.

Due to the amount of damage, a fire investigation has been requested.

