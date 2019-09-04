Menu
BUSHFIRE RETURNS: Rural Fire Fighters worked hard yesterday to contain a bushfire at The Caves. (2018 FILE PHOTO)
UPDATE: Fire crews contain two threatening CQ bushfires

Aden Stokes
4th Sep 2019 8:00 AM
FIRE crews have been working around the clock to contain two bushfires still burning in Central Queensland.

Yesterday afternoon, crews reported the bushfire burning near Farnborough Rd, Iwasaki Rd and Hinz Ave was well within containment lines.

Crews are expected to check on the bushfire today to ensure the scene remained safe.

QFES said the bushfire was expected to burn for the next two days.

A second bushfire broke out yesterday afternoon at The Caves, which was burning near Barmoya Rd, Fourteen Mile Rd and Gunder Rd.

At 8pm last night, crews reported they had finished backburning and the fire was well within containment lines.

Crews are expected to return this morning to ensure the scene remained safe.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

