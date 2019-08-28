UPDATE: Fire crews eliminate burning threat
12.40PM: WITHIN minutes of arriving on the scene of a stove fire, firies saved the day by putting out the threatening flames.
At 12.19pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a stove that had caught alight at a home in Frenchville Rd.
Before 12.35pm, it was reported the fire had been extinguished.
Initial reports indicate all people inside the home had evacuated.
12.30PM: FIRE crews are racing to reports of a structure fire in north Rockhampton.
Three fire crews are currently en route.