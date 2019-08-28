Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a stove that had caught alight at a home in Frenchville Rd.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a stove that had caught alight at a home in Frenchville Rd. Jann Houley
Breaking

UPDATE: Fire crews eliminate burning threat

Aden Stokes
by
28th Aug 2019 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.40PM: WITHIN minutes of arriving on the scene of a stove fire, firies saved the day by putting out the threatening flames.

At 12.19pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a stove that had caught alight at a home in Frenchville Rd.

Before 12.35pm, it was reported the fire had been extinguished.

Initial reports indicate all people inside the home had evacuated.

12.30PM: FIRE crews are racing to reports of a structure fire in north Rockhampton.

At 12.19pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a stove that had caught alight at a home in Frenchville Rd.

Initial reports indicate all people inside the home had evacuated.

Three fire crews are currently en route.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    How this 86yo discovered Rocky's hidden snooker club

    premium_icon How this 86yo discovered Rocky's hidden snooker club

    News After weekly appearances for five years, Jack Martin hasn't looked back

    • 28th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
    Strong real estate growth predicted in next 6 to 12 months

    premium_icon Strong real estate growth predicted in next 6 to 12 months

    News Industry expert shares his insight into the industry in CQ

    Power-packed performances at PCYC tournament

    premium_icon Power-packed performances at PCYC tournament

    Boxing Bowes, Hawkes match-up a highlight of the night

    Central Queensland's top NAPLAN schools revealed

    premium_icon Central Queensland's top NAPLAN schools revealed

    News See the top 10 performing primary and secondary schools

    • 28th Aug 2019 12:00 PM