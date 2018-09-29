UPDATE: Fire crews mopping up fire next to Capricorn Hwy

GRACEMERE FIRE: Fire crews are battling a blaze at the corner of the old and new Capricorn Highways, near Gracemere.

UPDATE 2:55pm: FIRE crews are in the process of mopping up and monitoring the last remaining parts of the Fairy Bower bushfire near the Capricorn Highway.

The fire is under control but QFES warned there would still be an issue of lingering smoke in the area.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are busy trying to extinguish a vegetation fire burning near Gracemere.

QFES said the fire burning in Fairy Bower, at the intersection of the Old Capricorn Highway (Old Gracemere Rd) and the new Capricorn Highway was reported just before midday today.

At one stage, the fire was 50m x 30m in size, burning beside the highway with the three fire crews in attendance reportedly having it under control and in the midst of establishing fire breaks.

The highway remains open and the fire was not regarded as a threat to motorists or to any properties.

Authorities warn that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area and residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More to follow.