Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SES and firefighters watch the fire approach Pilbeam Drive.
SES and firefighters watch the fire approach Pilbeam Drive.
News

UPDATE: Fire danger remains high for Central Queensland

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
16th Sep 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE smoke may have thinned out, however two bushfires are still burning in Central Queensland.

While today’s fire danger rating remains high, residents are urged to remain vigilant as it is expected to rise to very high over the next two days.

The bushfire at Mount Archer National Park has been burning since 2.35pm last Sunday.

As of 9.35am, the fire has been contained and has been downgraded to a notification warning level.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services crews will monitor the fire throughout the day.

The bushfire at Bungundarra Rd and Mount Rae Rd, Bungundarra, has been burning since 3.55pm last Tuesday.

As of 9.40am, the fire has also been contained and has been downgraded to a notification warning level.

Local landholders will monitor the blaze throughout the day.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed both bushfires had been contained and said they would be closely monitored in case they did flare up.

They could not provide a comment on the possibility of either fire flaring up again.

Neither bushfire poses any threat to property at this time.

Smoke may still affect surrounding areas, motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

bushfires queensland fire and emergency services tmbfires
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Best resourced and least crowded classrooms

    premium_icon Best resourced and least crowded classrooms

    News There were more students per teacher at The Caves than any other school in the region.

    Magistrate issues last warning after thief steals from City Beach

    premium_icon Magistrate issues last warning after thief steals from City...

    News Young thief given final warning after carrying a kitchen knife and stealing from...

    Popular Capricorn Coast accommodation venue to expand

    premium_icon Popular Capricorn Coast accommodation venue to expand

    News A ‘tranquil haven for tourists and small groups of travellers’

    Skate park scuffle ends with teen in hospital

    premium_icon Skate park scuffle ends with teen in hospital

    News Paramedics and police were called to the scene after the fight broke out amongst a...