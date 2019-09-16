UPDATE: Fire danger remains high for Central Queensland

THE smoke may have thinned out, however two bushfires are still burning in Central Queensland.

While today’s fire danger rating remains high, residents are urged to remain vigilant as it is expected to rise to very high over the next two days.

The bushfire at Mount Archer National Park has been burning since 2.35pm last Sunday.

As of 9.35am, the fire has been contained and has been downgraded to a notification warning level.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services crews will monitor the fire throughout the day.

The bushfire at Bungundarra Rd and Mount Rae Rd, Bungundarra, has been burning since 3.55pm last Tuesday.

As of 9.40am, the fire has also been contained and has been downgraded to a notification warning level.

Local landholders will monitor the blaze throughout the day.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed both bushfires had been contained and said they would be closely monitored in case they did flare up.

They could not provide a comment on the possibility of either fire flaring up again.

Neither bushfire poses any threat to property at this time.

Smoke may still affect surrounding areas, motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.