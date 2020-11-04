UPDATE: Fire engulfs roof of North Rocky property

The roof of a property has caught fire at North Rockhampton. Photo: file photo

UPDATE, 1.20pm: Firefighters have extinguished an earlier blaze at a Kawana property.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed the flames were put out just before 1pm this afternoon.

All four persons inside the property managed to evacuate prior to crews’ arrival.

It is unclear at this time whether the property has sustained any damage.

INITIAL, 12.40pm: Multiple fire crews are attending a blaze at a property in Rockhampton’s north.

The fire first broke out at the Hempenstall St residence at Kawana around 12.20pm.

Three QFES crews were dispatched to the scene around 12.30pm.

Four people were reportedly inside the property at the time the blaze broke out.

However, it is understood all individuals managed to evacuate the residence.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

Early reports suggested no persons have been injured.

Paramedics are currently on the scene.

More to come.