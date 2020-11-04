Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The roof of a property has caught fire at North Rockhampton. Photo: file photo
The roof of a property has caught fire at North Rockhampton. Photo: file photo
Breaking

UPDATE: Fire engulfs roof of North Rocky property

kaitlyn smith
4th Nov 2020 1:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1.20pm: Firefighters have extinguished an earlier blaze at a Kawana property.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed the flames were put out just before 1pm this afternoon.

All four persons inside the property managed to evacuate prior to crews’ arrival.

It is unclear at this time whether the property has sustained any damage.

INITIAL, 12.40pm: Multiple fire crews are attending a blaze at a property in Rockhampton’s north.

The fire first broke out at the Hempenstall St residence at Kawana around 12.20pm.

Three QFES crews were dispatched to the scene around 12.30pm.

Four people were reportedly inside the property at the time the blaze broke out.

However, it is understood all individuals managed to evacuate the residence.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time. 

Early reports suggested no persons have been injured.

Paramedics are currently on the scene.

More to come.

hempenstall st fire kawana force qas rockhampton qfes rockhampton rockhampton house fire rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prison for man who attempted to hold up Rocky pharmacy

        Premium Content Prison for man who attempted to hold up Rocky pharmacy

        News The young man has only spent seven months out of jail during his adult life.

        5 projects that will transform Livingstone

        Premium Content 5 projects that will transform Livingstone

        News $4.6b injection to deliver jobs and tourism boost to region.

        CRIME WRAP: Offenders allegedly ransack boat on Fitzroy

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Offenders allegedly ransack boat on Fitzroy

        Crime Police are urging Rockhampton residents to be vigilant with the security of their...

        Childcare company reveals plans for third centre in Rocky

        Premium Content Childcare company reveals plans for third centre in Rocky

        Parenting The proposed development would be built over two stages and cater for up to 152...