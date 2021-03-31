Menu
On-lookers at the recylcing plant fire in Kawana.
News

UPDATE: Fire under control, firefighters remain on scene

Timothy Cox
31st Mar 2021 7:00 PM
UPDATE 6.45pm: The fire is contained and 24 firefighters are on-scene preventing its growth.

Controller David Tucker said that there were large piles of combustible material at the site, mainly cardboard.

On-scene controller David Tucker.
6.00pm: Seven fire crews are on scene at a recycling plant fire in Kawana, and two more are responding.

Fire services were called at 5.24pm about the blaze on Power Street.

They advised that there would be a lot of smoke in the area.

More to come.

