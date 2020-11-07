UPDATE: Firefighters continue to battle blaze in The Common

Fire crews are on scene battling a grass fire in The Common. Picture: Jann Houley

UPDATE, 1.45PM: The grass fire has reportedly been contained to the riverfront; however, smoke is still billowing and can be seen from Norbridge Park.

The fire has not impacted Norbridge Park facilities.

One more fire crew has arrived on scene, with a ninth en route.

Smoke can be seen billowing from Norbridge Park. Picture: Jann Houley

INITIAL: Seven fire crews are on scene battling a grass fire in North Rockhampton.

The fire was reported burning in The Common just after 10.30am.

The fire is believed to be in grassland, with no properties or structures under threat.

Fire crews are in the process of setting up an incident action plan.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.