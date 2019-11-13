UPDATE: Fires downgraded to advice level at 11am

11.15am: FIRES at Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale, Lake Mary and Adelaide Park have all been downgraded to an ADVICE level.

For the Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale, Lake Mary fires, as of 11am Wednesday November 13 a slow-moving and dangerous fire is continuing to travel from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary.

The fire in the Mount Lizard area is safely burning within containment lines.

Waterbombing operations are underway to support ground crews throughout the day.

At Adelaide Park, as at 11.05am Wednesday November 13, crews are monitoring a slow-moving fire burning between Limestone Creek Road and Browns Lane.

This fire is burning within containment lines.

Crews have constructed a fire break between Adelaide Park Road and Collins Road and will continue to work in the area throughout the day to strengthen containment lines.

Waterbombing operations are underway to support ground crews throughout the day.

7am: FIRE crews are monitoring a slow-moving fire burning at Adelaide Park in Livingstone Shire this morning.

As at 6.25am today, crews are monitoring the fire burning between Limestone Creek Road and Browns Lane. This fire has been contained.

Crews have constructed a fire break between Adelaide Park Road and Collins Road overnight and will continue to work in the area throughout the day to strengthen containment lines.

An evacuation area is located at the basketball courts at Cordingley Street, Yeppoon. Residents self-evacuating should travel in an easterly direction along Adelaide Park Road towards Yeppoon.

Residents should be aware firefighters may not be able to protect every property. Residents should not expect a firefighter at your door.

As at 6.20am today, a slow-moving and dangerous fire is continuing to travel from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

The fire in the Mount Lizard area is safely burning within containment lines.

Backburning operations have been completed and crews will remain on scene throughout the day.

Cobraball fire.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

Advise family and friends of your plan.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Take action to protect your livestock.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided by 8.25am or if the situation changes.