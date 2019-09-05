UPDATE: Five hospitalised after ditch plunge west of Rocky

CAR CRASH: A mother and four children have crashed into a ditch at 9 mile this afternoon.

5.30PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance confirmed that the five people involved in the single vehicle accident were taken to Rockhampton hospital as a spinal precaution.

They were all in a stable condition.

4.15PM: A WOMAN and a car full of kids plunged into a ditch west of Rockhampton this afternoon.

The single vehicle accident occurred on Malchi Nine Mile Rd, close to the intersection of Nine Mile Rd in Nine Mile.

A mother with four children were believed to be involved in the crash which happened around 330pm today.

Early reports from QFES suggest that the occupants weren't seriously injured and were able to get out of the car.

The female driver was understood to be in shock after the airbags deployed during the incident.

The car is currently located off the side of the road.

More to follow.