Environment

UPDATE: Flames burn close to Norman Gardens estate

kaitlyn smith
27th Aug 2020 5:56 PM
UPDATE, 5.50pm: Visibility across parts of the North Rockhampton area is reportedly improving following successful back-burns.

QFES crews this afternoon conducted the burns in an attempt to contain the blaze near Foulkes St, which has been burning for over 24 hours.

Police have since reopened a westbound lane of traffic on Yeppoon Rd.

The lane was closed for close to an hour during the controlled burns.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through the area.

The fire poses no threat to nearby properties at this time.

INITIAL, 5pm: One westbound lane on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd has been closed as crews continue to battle a North Rockhampton bushfire.

The blaze first broke out early Wednesday morning in the hinterland behind Foulkes St, Norman Gardens.

It is understood crews are now conducting a backburn of Mount Archer National Park’s west side.

Several fire crews currently remain on scene attempting to contain the blaze.

The fire does not pose any threat to nearby residential properties.

Residents in the area are urged to shut both doors and windows.

cq bushfires mount archer national park norman gardens rockhampton-yeppoon rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

