Thick fog was seen across the Neville Hewitt bridge this morning.
Thick fog was seen across the Neville Hewitt bridge this morning. Frazer Pearce
Update: Flights delayed due to thick fog across region

Steph Allen
11th Jun 2018 4:40 PM

ROCKHAMPTON residents woke up to thick fog blanketing most of the region this morning.

And more of the same is expected tomorrow.

Some locals reported areas where visibility was limited to just past their car bonnets.

Retired Bureau of Meteorology forecaster, Mike Griffin, said the widespread thick fog around the Rockhampton region began at 6am.

"We do get fogs quite regularly during June and not to get two in a row but three in a row is a pretty tough call,” Mr Griffin said on radio yesterday.

"Normally in June you get six or seven fogs a year on average. This year we might beat that.

"Even better, it's great for boaties because there's nice light winds out on the ocean today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday).

"Wednesday will be a funny day because there's a lot of cloud coming from the west.”

Evaporation fog is caused by cold air passing over warmer water or moist land.

It often causes freezing fog, or sometimes frost.

When some of the relatively warm water evaporates into low air layers, it warms the air causing it to rise and mix with the cooler air that has passed over the surface.

Airport Committee Chair, Cr Neil Fisher, said today there were delays to some flights arriving at and departing from Rockhampton Airport due to the weather.

"No flights were cancelled,” Cr Fisher said.

"Earlier today the tower lifted the low visibility warning, and all flights resumed with no further delays expected.

"If there is more fog this week, we will of course put the safety of passengers, staff, and our community first by responding to weather conditions appropriately.”

