UPDATE: Flood levels finally easing in Dawson River

Bureau of Meteorology report flood levels are finally easing in the Dawson River from the Moura Station. Contributed

FLOOD levels are easing in the Dawson River after a moderate flood warning was issued to regional Queenslanders yesterday morning.

Despite a low pressure system moving over the north-western interior, Bureau of Meteorology reported flood levels at Moura station were easing with no significant rainfall expected to hit further east.

Based on upstream water levels, the Dawson River was expected to fall below the minor flood level of 6m this morning.

Previous warnings last week expected the river to peak at a moderate flood level after areas in Central Highlands received more than 100mm in a day.

In Baralaba, the river is expected to have peaked below the moderate flood level of 7.5m and has been falling during the day.

