UPDATE: Flooded river levels easing

Chloe Lyons
| 16th Mar 2017 10:26 AM
Severe thunderstorm warnings have been cancelled for Queensland, but flooding may still be on the cards.
Severe thunderstorm warnings have been cancelled for Queensland, but flooding may still be on the cards.

UPDATE 9.30AM: WATER levels in the Boyne River have been easing, with it expected to have reached below the minor flood level.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's latest flood warning, the lower reaches of the Boyne River between Dunollie and Derra.

There are no current severe storm warnings, but Rockhampton still has an 80% chance of rain today with the possibility of a thunderstorm.

INITIAL: SEVERE thunderstorm warnings have been cancelled for Queensland, but flooding may still be on the cards.

At around 2.30am this morning, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) issued a statement that the immediate threat of thunderstorms had passed.

However, the situation will continue to be monitored and warnings may be reissued.

A minor flood warning has been issue by BoM for the Boyne River, 170km south-east of Rockhampton.

Heavy rainfall of up to 90mm was recorded across the Auburn, Stuart and Boyne River catchments and Barker Creek overnight.

BoM warned localised minor flooding is occurring along the Boyne River.

The next warning will be issued at 9am.

Water over the road at the Paradise Lagoons turn off on Nine Mile Rd
Water over the road at the Paradise Lagoons turn off on Nine Mile Rd Troy Moore/Facebook

This photo was posted to the Alton Downs/Ridgelands and Surrounding Areas Noticeboard Facebook page by Troy Moore yesterday showing flooding over the Paradise Lagoons turn off on Nine Mile Rd.

If you know of any roads that are currently flooded, let us know.

Remember, if it's flooded - forget it.

