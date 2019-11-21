UPDATE: FoodWorks robber remains at large

UPDATE, 10am: Police have released more detail regarding last night’s armed robbery of Foodworks on Main St, Park Avenue.

Detective Sergeant Simon Barclay from Rockhampton CIB alleged a single male offender entered the store, jumped the counter and made off with the till containing “around $400”.

He also believed the offender was wielding a screwdriver during the alleged offence.

Three people were in the store at the time of the alleged robbery.

The alleged offender is believed to have been wearing black pants, a black short sleeve hooded shirt, and black and white runners.

His head was also completely covered.

Det Barclay said police arrived on scene ten minutes later the robbery had occurred.

Cordons and patrols were established around the scene soon after, but the offender was not located.

Despite an apparent increase in armed robberies in recent months, Det Barclay would not comment on whether Rockhampton was experiencing a trend in such offences.

Det Barclay appealed for dashcam or CCTV footage from anybody who may have been in the area at the time.

INITIAL: A NORTH Rockhampton supermarket fell victim to an alleged armed robbery last night, with the offender walking away with more than $400.

Police allege about 8.30pm, one man entered FoodWorks on Main St, Park Avenue, armed with a screwdriver and made demands.

The offender then left the store with more than $400. No one was physically injured during the robbery.

The offender is described as wearing all black.

This is the second time this year the Main St store has been targeted and the third time a supermarket in Park Avenue has been robbed by armed offenders.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.