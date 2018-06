UPDATE: Police tight-lipped on human remains discovery

Forensic police continue to investigate an area south of Normanby Bridge near the Mary River on Tuesday morning where skeletal remains were discovered on Monday.

Forensic police continue to investigate an area south of Normanby Bridge near the Mary River on Tuesday morning where skeletal remains were discovered on Monday. Frances Klein

UPDATE 10am:

THE circumstances surrounding a human skeleton that was found near the Mary River are not being treated as suspicious, was the only thing police could disclose this morning.

While investigators were still searching the scene near the Bruce Highway this morning, a Queensland Police spokeswoman said police would not be making comment on the investigation besides confirming the death was being treated as non-suspicious.

CRIME SCENE: Forensic police continue to investigate an area on the banks of the Mary River on Tuesday morning where human remains were found on Monday. Frances Klein

She said the forensic process is still ongoing.

The remains were found by a council worker yesterday in a bushy area between the Bruce Highway and the Mary River just south of the Normanby Bridge exit on the highway.

A crime scene was established yesterday.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

A crime scene has been set up on the banks of the Mary River where a decomposed body was found on Monday. Frances Klein

UPDATE Tuesday 7.30am:

FORENSIC police continue to investigate an area on the banks of the Mary River where human remains were found yesterday.

A Gympie police spokesman confirmed specialists were still at the scene this morning.

Police tape surrounds the guarded area, which is in a small amount of scrub just south of the Normanby Bridge between the Bruce Highway and the river.

MONDAY 5pm: A badly decomposed body was discovered in Gympie today.

Forensic investigators were called to the region this morning after a Gympie Regional council worker discovered the "skeletal remains" near Inglewood Hill on the southern side of the city.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said an investigation is underway.

Police oversee a search just south of Normanby Bridge after human remains were discovered in the area on Monday. Frances Klein

"There has been some human remains discovered early this morning," the spokeswoman said.

"At this stage it's just skeletal."

More information as it comes to hand.