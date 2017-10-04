UPDATE: Four taken to hospital after fire at school

Students were evacuated at North Rockhampton High School yesterday morning after a fire broke out in a roof cavity.

12.25pm: FOUR children have been taken to hospital from a school where a fire broke out in a building this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said none of the four transported has sustained fire or smoke related injuries, but may have had medical conditions that were exacerbated by the situation.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews had finished dampening down the fire area and were carry out safety measures.

Only two QFES crews are still at the scene and no QAS crews are at the scene.

11am: A ROCKHAMPTON high school has been evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the buildings this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said there were four QFES crews at the scene.

The fire, which has been extinguished, was in the roof cavity of a building at North Rockhampton High School on Berserker St, Frenchville.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.09am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there was one crew at the scene and one on the way.

She said one female child has been assessed by QAS as of 11.10am.