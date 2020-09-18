Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A truck has rear-ended a vehicle on Gladstone Rd, causing a three vehicle and truck crash
A truck has rear-ended a vehicle on Gladstone Rd, causing a three vehicle and truck crash
Motoring

UPDATE: Four taken to hospital after truck, 3 vehicle crash

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
18th Sep 2020 9:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

10.10AM: Gladstone Rd is open again after a truck vs. three vehicle crash this morning.

It is believed a truck rear-ended another vehicle, causing multiple rear ends.

Four patients have been taken in stable conditions to Rockhampton hospital.

One woman was treated on scene on passenger side of car before being put in ambulance

Two fire trucks and four ambulances were on scene with police directing traffic

Clayton’s Towing arrived with three trucks to two the vehicles.

9.30AM: A TRUCK vs. three vehicle crash has been reported in South Rockhampton this morning.

The call came into emergency services around 9.15am on Gladstone Rd.

It is believed it is near the Saleyards Hotel and Man’s Toyshop.

It is understood one female person is entrapped.

It is understood northbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted through Caroline St.

Multiple emergency services have been called to the scene.

gladstone rd gladstone road truck car crash truck crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT LIST: Today’s agenda for Rockhampton Magistrates Court

        Premium Content COURT LIST: Today’s agenda for Rockhampton Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list of names for court today, Friday September 18

        MORNING REWIND: The top headlines for your Friday

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: The top headlines for your Friday

        News See the links to some of the breaking headlines from overnight and links to opinion...

        How Rocky won the heart of city-born judge, crocs and all

        Premium Content How Rocky won the heart of city-born judge, crocs and all

        Feature Exclusive interview with Judge Michael Burnett who lived and socialised in...

        Outrage in Central Queensland over harvesting of voter data

        Premium Content Outrage in Central Queensland over harvesting of voter data

        Politics Infuriated minor party candidates have spoken out