UPDATE: Four taken to hospital after truck, 3 vehicle crash

A truck has rear-ended a vehicle on Gladstone Rd, causing a three vehicle and truck crash

A truck has rear-ended a vehicle on Gladstone Rd, causing a three vehicle and truck crash

10.10AM: Gladstone Rd is open again after a truck vs. three vehicle crash this morning.

It is believed a truck rear-ended another vehicle, causing multiple rear ends.

Four patients have been taken in stable conditions to Rockhampton hospital.

One woman was treated on scene on passenger side of car before being put in ambulance

Two fire trucks and four ambulances were on scene with police directing traffic

Clayton’s Towing arrived with three trucks to two the vehicles.

9.30AM: A TRUCK vs. three vehicle crash has been reported in South Rockhampton this morning.

The call came into emergency services around 9.15am on Gladstone Rd.

It is believed it is near the Saleyards Hotel and Man’s Toyshop.

It is understood one female person is entrapped.

It is understood northbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted through Caroline St.

Multiple emergency services have been called to the scene.