Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury
Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury Tony Martin
Breaking

UPDATE: Four vehicle crash on busy North Rocky intersection

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
7th Jun 2018 6:47 PM

UPDATE 5.30PM: Six patients have been confirmed at the Moores Creek Road and Yaamba Road 4 vehicle nose to tail crash with at least three being transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Among the patients are a mother and young child, 40 year old man and a young female.

INITIAL 5.05PM: Emergency services are at the scene of a four vehicle accident on one of North Rockhampton's busiest intersections.

There is substantial damage to at least two vehicles.

Seven patients are being assessed by paramedics and four may need transportation to Rockhampton Hospital.

It is not known whether traffic is blocked.

More to follow.

crash emergency services multi vehicle crash north rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Duo's 'cowardly' revenge attack causes $7k facial injuries

    premium_icon Duo's 'cowardly' revenge attack causes $7k facial injuries

    Crime 'You stood around like a dingo watching someone else go in for the kill': Pair viciously attack man at Rocky servo over a woman.

    GALLERY: Prestigious homes for sale in premier Rocky area

    premium_icon GALLERY: Prestigious homes for sale in premier Rocky area

    Property SALES in the highly sought-after suburb have increased recently

    EXCLUSIVE: Dad's pride for son after Hunt fills big shoes

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Dad's pride for son after Hunt fills big shoes

    Sport 'He knew what job he had to do and he wasn't that nervous about it'

    Books to brewing: Class is in for Rocky's crafty foxes

    premium_icon Books to brewing: Class is in for Rocky's crafty foxes

    Community HOW a pair of teachers traded the classroom for the brewery

    Local Partners