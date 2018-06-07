UPDATE: Four vehicle crash on busy North Rocky intersection

UPDATE 5.30PM: Six patients have been confirmed at the Moores Creek Road and Yaamba Road 4 vehicle nose to tail crash with at least three being transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Among the patients are a mother and young child, 40 year old man and a young female.

INITIAL 5.05PM: Emergency services are at the scene of a four vehicle accident on one of North Rockhampton's busiest intersections.

There is substantial damage to at least two vehicles.

Seven patients are being assessed by paramedics and four may need transportation to Rockhampton Hospital.

It is not known whether traffic is blocked.

More to follow.