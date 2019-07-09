UPDATE: Fourth person on the run after violent armed robbery

Police outside the Allenstown Hotel following reports of an alleged violent armed robbery.

4.30PM: THREE people faced court today after the alleged violent armed robbery of Allenstown Hotel yesterday afternoon, which left two people in hospital, one with serious brain injuries.

Mikael Jai Kampf, Amy Marie Quinn and Isaac Joseph Stenz appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, enter premises with intent and stealing.

Police allege a man armed with a firearm, identified as Mr Stenz, entered the Allenstown Hotel, on Upper Dawson Rd, shortly before 4.30pm followed by two other men and a woman.

Once inside it is alleged the four offenders demanded money from a staff member, who complied, and handed over a sum of cash.

The offenders then walked into the sports bar area where a 67-year-old patron intervened and approached Mr Stenz.

Police allege one of the offenders then went to Mr Stenz's aid and "viciously" assaulted the man.

A wrestle ensued, and a 22-year-old employee intervened and was also allegedly assaulted in the frenzy.

The firearm was left behind during the scuffle and seized by police. Police confirmed the firearm was only a replica.

Two of the offenders then fled the scene on foot while the other two escaped in a vehicle.

A short time later, police arrested Mr Kampf, Mr Stenz and Ms Quinn in Oswald St.

The 67-year-old man and 22-year-old man were taken to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment.

The 22-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was released from hospital a short time later. He is recovering at home.

The 67-year-old man sustained multiple fractures to the skull and bleeding occurred on his brain. He was stabilised at Rockhampton Base Hospital overnight and flown to Brisbane to receive specialist treatment for his brain injuries.

Mr Kampf, 34, appeared in court this morning, where no application for bail was made. A brief of evidence was ordered, and he was remanded in custody to appear on September 4.

Ms Quinn, 35, also made no application for bail, a brief of evidence was ordered, and she was remanded in custody to appear on September 4.

She did not appear in person, the court was told she was in hospital.

Mr Stenz, 32, will be applying for bail. He was remanded in custody to appear again tomorrow morning. The fourth offender is still on the run from police.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Kevin Mawdsley said investigations remained ongoing to identify the offender.

"They were last seen leaving the Allenstown Hotel," Sen Sgt Mawdsley said.

Sen Sgt Mawdsley said the offenders did not go to great lengths to conceal their identity.

"Some of the offenders made effort to disguise their identity, others did not," he said.

"The offender with the firearm had a T-shirt or towel wrapped around his face with a cap over it, the female offender wore a baseball cap pulled down over her face, and the other two male offenders were wearing caps but did not cover their face."

He also said they had allegedly robbed Dan Murphy's Allenstown prior to the Allenstown Hotel incident, stealing a bottle of bourbon.

Following several robberies over the past few months, Sen Sgt Mawdsley said he did not believe armed robbery was on the rise.

"I can confirm the Allenstown Hotel has been the victim of a number of armed robbery incidents in 2019," he said.

"We are engaging with that hotel, as we are with all other hotels, in terms of the security arrangements they have in place to prevent these sorts of things happening in the future.

"This was a brazen attack in broad daylight during a busy hour for the hotel.

"The management are in good spirits and other employees are coping quite well.

"We encourage people who find themselves in a situation like this to comply with the demands of the people committing the violent offences and to not intervene because we don't want members of the public putting themselves in harm's way."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901313989.

