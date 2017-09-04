UPDATE: Friend finds driver trapped in car after CQ rollover

RACQ CQ Rescue landed on Red Hill Road near Moranbah early this morning to transfer a 31-year-old Glenella man to hospital after his car rolled.

UPDATE: 11.30AM: RACQ CQ Rescue has released the following statement after airlifting a 31-year-old Glenella man to Mackay Base Hospital this morning:

"A Mackay driver had to be cut from the wreckage of his car after a single-vehicle rollover on Red Hill Road, near Moranbah, very early this morning.

The 31-year-old Glenella man was travelling to work just after 5am when his Toyota utility failed to take a corner and rolled several times, 190km south-west of Mackay.

A friend travelling in another vehicle about 10 minutes behind came across the accident scene and alerted authorities.

RACQ CQ Rescue departed base about 6.25am and arrived at the accident scene at 7.05am, the Bell 412 helicopter landing on Red Hill Road.

Firefighters had cut off the roof of the vehicle to free the injured driver who sustained fractures and minor cuts and abrasions in the accident. It was unknown how long he was trapped inside.

RACQ CQ Rescue departed the accident scene at 8.03am with the patient on board and in a stable condition and arrived at Mackay Base Hospital at 8.40am."

That crash was the first of two in Isaac this morning after another single vehicle crash on Dysart Middlemount Rd at 6.14am.

Emergency services blocked the road at the scene for another rescue helicopter to land.

The helicopter will airlift the man in his 30s with suspected rib and pelvic injuries.

Early start for the crew of #RACQ #CQRescue who have just landed near Moranbah to transport a patient after a car accident. More to come pic.twitter.com/TkuAjhK2at — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) September 3, 2017

UPDATE 7.50AM: A MAN in is 20s will be airlifted to hospital after his vehicle came off the road and rolled in Moranbah this morning.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene, along with Queensland Ambulance Service and the Queensland Police Service.

The man was entrapped in his vehicle after the rollover on Redhill Rd near the Glenden turnoff about 5.25am.

The QFES report the man had been freed by the time one crew arrived on scene, and the rescue chopper arrived at 7.25am.

The QFES and QPS will remain on scene to assist with traffic control while the patient is being treated and loaded into the rescue helicopter.

Emergency services are also assisting a man in his 30s involved in a separate crash on the Dysart Middlemount and Fitzroy Developmental roads about 6.10am.

The QAS reported the man was trapped in his vehicle, and appears to have suffered rib injuries.

A QFES spokesman confirmed one crew worked to remove the patient, and they were out of the vehicle by 7.35am and loaded onto a stretcher to be transported to hospital at 7.41am.

Emergency services remain on scene.

The QFES spokesman said there were fires to extinguish, no leaks or spills to absorb at either crash.

More information to come.

INITIAL REPORT: ONE man is encapsulated, another man entrapped in two separate crashes on Central Queensland roads.

The Queensland Ambulance Service are helping a man in his 30s involved in a single-vehicle crash on Dysart Middlemount Rd at 6.14am.

QAS report on initial assessment, the patient appears to have rib injuries.

Further assessment will take place once the patient has been extricated with the assistance of QFES.

Paramedics are currently on scene of a single-vehicle rollover down an embankment on Red Hill Rd, Moranbah at 5.23am.

The man in his 20s is currently entrapped and awaiting extrication by QFES.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to this incident.

More to come.