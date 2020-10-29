Menu
Paramedics tend to a man injured in a quad bike accident overnight. Pic: RACQ CQ Rescue
News

UPDATE: Friend finds man badly hurt after quad bike crash

kaitlyn smith
29th Oct 2020 11:38 AM
UPDATE, 11am: A 48-year-old man remains in a critical condition following a serious quad bike accident near Moranbah overnight.

It is understood the man was riding alongside a friend when the vehicle rolled and landed on top of him near the back of Moranbah Racecourse.

He was reportedly found by his friend in a semi-conscious state moments later.

RACQ CQ Rescue, with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor on board, was deployed just before 1am to meet paramedics at nearby Grosvenor Creek.

The crew arrived at the scene around 2am, intubating and stabilising the patient for the flight.

It has since been confirmed the man was not wearing any safety equipment at the time.

Flight crews airlifted the critically injured man to Townsville in an eight-hour long mission.

RACQ CQ Rescue departed for Townsville University Hospital, arriving with the patient in a stable but critical condition about 5.40am.

INITIAL, 7.30am: A man is reportedly fighting for life following a serious quad bike accident overnight.

Paramedics were first called to the scene near Grosvenor Creek, Moranbah around 12.45am this morning.

The man was later airlifted by RACQ CQ Rescue crews to Townsville Hospital for immediate treatment.

It is believed he sustained both suspected head and spinal injuries.

He currently remains listed in a critical condition.

