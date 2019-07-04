Menu
POLICE are pursuing a fugitive through a number of South Rockhampton streets and backyards.
UPDATE: Fugitive at large following extensive Wandal chase

Jack Evans
by
4th Jul 2019 12:01 PM
A JUVENILE fugitive is still at large after evading police during a game of cat and mouse through Wandal streets on Wednesday evening.

It is believed the chase started outside The Hall State School and multiple units swiftly converged on the area at about 5pm on Wednesday.

The offender jumped several fences and was then chased through Murray St.

The chase started as police attended a residence looking for a wanted person.

The person soon fled and was pursued however, police did not locate him at the time despite an extensive web of road blocks and patrols.

Police said the offender is under the age of 18 and investigations are still ongoing.

