UPDATE: Fugitive in custody after man hunt north of Yaamba

12.00pm: ACCORDING to a Queensland Police spokesperson, at 11.45am police have taken a person into custody in relation to an attempted car theft at Canoona, north of Yaamba.

It is alleged the person was found at a rest stop near the Bruce Highway.

Reports suggest the person is currently being transported to the Rockhampton watch-house.

1030am: POLICE are on the hunt for a man involved in an attempted car theft north of Yaamba.

According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, a man called around 10am and reported seeing what he believes to be a male person attempting to steal his car on his property at Canoona.

It is believed the person in question is related to an incident involving a crashed Black Hyundai i20, found 250m from the property by police.

It is reported the man has taken off on foot and police have been patrolling nearby properties as they suspect he may have gone into another residence.

Police have called in the dog squad.