UPDATE: Fuse box ‘explodes’ in person’s face
UPDATE: A woman has been taken to hospital after a fuse box exploded in her face at a Rockhampton school this afternoon.
Paramedics were called to Rockhampton Girls Grammar School about 2.40pm following a report that a woman in her 40s had touched the box when it exploded.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient was taken from Agnes St to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
Further details on injuries suffered could not be provided.
