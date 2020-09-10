UPDATE: Fuse box ‘explodes’ in person’s face

Paramedics have been called to a Rockhampton school this afternoon.

UPDATE: A woman has been taken to hospital after a fuse box exploded in her face at a Rockhampton school this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Rockhampton Girls Grammar School about 2.40pm following a report that a woman in her 40s had touched the box when it exploded.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient was taken from Agnes St to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Further details on injuries suffered could not be provided.

