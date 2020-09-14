UPDATE: Gang of youths assault young boy at CQ skatepark

A young boy has been assaulted at a Gracemere skatepark.

UPDATE, 6.10pm: Up to 20 youths involved in a disturbance at a Gracemere skate park fled the scene prior to police arrival.

It is understood the aggressive group dispersed after learning police were en route.

Officers are now conducting searches of the area to locate the group.

The young boy and father who were threatened by the group were unharmed.

INITIAL, 5.45pm: Police are responding to reports of a large group of male youths who have threatened violence against multiple people at a Gracemere skate park.

It is understood at least 20 individuals, aged between 13 and 17 years older, are involved.

The concerning incident occurred at the Fisher St site just after 5.30pm.

Early reports suggest the group also tripped the young boy.

When confronted by the young’s boy father, the group allegedly threatened him with violence.

It is believed they threatened to harm the pair using their skateboards and scooters.

