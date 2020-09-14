Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young boy has been assaulted at a Gracemere skatepark.
A young boy has been assaulted at a Gracemere skatepark.
Breaking

UPDATE: Gang of youths assault young boy at CQ skatepark

kaitlyn smith
14th Sep 2020 6:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 6.10pm: Up to 20 youths involved in a disturbance at a Gracemere skate park fled the scene prior to police arrival.

It is understood the aggressive group dispersed after learning police were en route.

Officers are now conducting searches of the area to locate the group.

The young boy and father who were threatened by the group were unharmed.

INITIAL, 5.45pm: Police are responding to reports of a large group of male youths who have threatened violence against multiple people at a Gracemere skate park.

It is understood at least 20 individuals, aged between 13 and 17 years older, are involved.

The concerning incident occurred at the Fisher St site just after 5.30pm.

Early reports suggest the group also tripped the young boy.

When confronted by the young’s boy father, the group allegedly threatened him with violence.

It is believed they threatened to harm the pair using their skateboards and scooters.

More to come.

gracemere skate park violence
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘STUNNING’: Unique visitors bring spectacle to CQ waters

        Premium Content ‘STUNNING’: Unique visitors bring spectacle to CQ waters

        News A popular tourist attraction has both locals and visitors living out their dreams with its breathtaking experience.

        Man busted driving motorised scooter without a licence

        Premium Content Man busted driving motorised scooter without a licence

        Crime He pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

        NEW RATINGS: Every CQ childcare centre’s performance

        Premium Content NEW RATINGS: Every CQ childcare centre’s performance

        Parenting The Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority uses seven criteria...

        Country music festival to go ahead with COVID-19 safe plan

        Premium Content Country music festival to go ahead with COVID-19 safe plan

        Music See the list of acts poised for the event to be held in November