Queensland Ambulance Service.
UPDATE: Girl in hospital after incident at a Rocky school

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Feb 2020 12:37 PM
UPDATE, 12.30PM: The 17-year-old student has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL: A 17-year-old student has been struck by a “high pressure” aluminium ball at one of Rockhampton’s private schools.

The incident at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School was reported to Queensland Ambulance Service at 11.55am.

The initial report said the student had been hit in the left arm by a 1cm size ball and was having difficulty opening her eyes.

No further details were available at this time.

More to follow.

