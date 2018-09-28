Update: Gladstone Rd lane re-opens after multi-vehicle crash

A truck collided with a caravan on Gladstone Rd this morning

A truck collided with a caravan on Gladstone Rd this morning Maddelin Mccosker

10.29pm: A lane on Gladstone Rd has re-opened after a truck and caravan crash at 9.20am.

Traffic is now flowing freely and no further delays are expected.

10.13am: One lane on Gladstone Rd has been closed after a truck collided with the rear of a caravan in Rockhampton this morning.

A truck collided with a caravan on Gladstone Rd this morning Maddelin Mccosker

The crash resulted in visible damage to the front bullbar of the truck.

Police are currently redirecting one lane of traffic from Gladstone Rd onto Stanley Rd.

A truck collided with a caravan on Gladstone Rd this morning Maddelin Mccosker

The crash involved five occupants, including a young family, with two children and a woman, and a man and woman.

All occupants declined assistance by Queensland Ambulance Services and were unharmed.

BREAKING: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a caravan on Gladstone Road in Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest a truck and a caravan have collided on the busy section of the Bruce Hwy.

One northbound lane is currently blocked, North of Caroline Street.

More to follow.