Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOM issues a severe weather warning for the Capricorn Region
BOM issues a severe weather warning for the Capricorn Region
News

UPDATE: Golf-ball sized hail hits Rocky region

Zara Gilbert
19th Apr 2020 1:11 PM

2:30PM: The storm front continues to move in, with dark clouds and thunder rolling in over The Range and heavy rainfall hitting Mount Morgan and Rockhampton.

Wind is picking up across Rockhampton and Gracemere as residents report hailstones the size of golf balls in many suburbs.

Mount Morgan gets hit with heavy rainfall
Mount Morgan gets hit with heavy rainfall

Hail the size of golf balls hit Kawana
Hail the size of golf balls hit Kawana

Residents in Frenchville, The Range, Kawana and Norman Gardens said hail ranging from peas to golf balls in size were pounding their homes.

Storm clouds roll in over The Range
Storm clouds roll in over The Range

Wide Bay and Burnett district warnings have been cancelled.

More to come.

INITIAL, 1:45PM: The sporadic showers over Rockhampton this morning are just a hint of what’s to come according the Bureau of Meteorology.

The BOM issued a severe weather warning at 12:22pm today for the Capricornia region as well as parts of the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours,” the BOM said.

Specific locations that may be affected include Rockhampton, Gladstone, Yeppoon, Blackwater, Mount Morgan and Calliope.

severe weather warning
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    No new COVID-19 cases for CQ

    No new COVID-19 cases for CQ
    • 19th Apr 2020 1:39 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council looking into high water bills and reviewing prices

        premium_icon Council looking into high water bills and reviewing prices

        News Some residences had an increase of 26 per cent more water usage

        Whisk looks out for local wildlife

        premium_icon Whisk looks out for local wildlife

        News Thieves shatter business owners' wildlife charity dream

        Active COVID-19 cases plummet for CQ

        premium_icon Active COVID-19 cases plummet for CQ

        News Postive change to case status for region. Current coronavirus patients in home...

        NDIS helps Mount Morgan man protect his property

        premium_icon NDIS helps Mount Morgan man protect his property

        News When the bushfires threatened John from Mt Morgan’s home last year, NDIS came to...