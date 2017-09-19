UPDATE: Gracemere man suffers serious head injury after CQ roof fall

A 53-year-old Gracemere man was airlifted from a Rolleston farm with a significant cut to his head and suspected further cranial and spinal issues after a fall on Monday, September 18.

UPDATE 11AM: A GRACEMERE man remains in hospital with serious injuries after he fell from a roof on a Rolleston farm.

The 53-year-old man was airlifted by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service about 11.45am yesterday.

He was treated for a significant laceration to his head, and suspected of having further cranial and spinal issues.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman this morning confirmed the man remained in a stable condition.

