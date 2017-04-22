UPDATE: Gracemere rollover left elderly couple trapped

The suspected two vehicle crash on the Gavial Gracemere Rd, just after Broadhurst St.

UPDATE 2PM: Queensland Ambulance Service can confirm all four patients sustained serious injuries.

The Morning Bulletin understands one of the cars allegedly attempted to overtake another car before side swiping an oncoming four-wheel-drive, causing it to roll.

A 60-year-old male was trapped in one of the cars for a period of time. He sustained lower limb injuries.

A 65-year-old woman was also involved, sustaining head and shoulder injuries.

Another male patient, whose age is unknown, suffered head and lower back injuries.

A 20-year-old male was removed from one of the cars with back injuries.

QAS said they used all resources possible with a flight doctor and critical care doctor both on scene at the time.

QPS have confirmed the road is now open to traffic again.

INITIAL: AT LEAST four people have been involved in what is suspected to be a head on car crash.

Queensland Police confirmed two vehicles have come together on the road, just ahead of Broadhurst Drive around 10am this morning.

One vehicle is believed to have rolled during the crash.

Patients involved have been transported to the Rockhampton Hospital and the road remains closed to traffic.

It is unclear at this stage the cause of the accident but the forensic crash unit and scenes of crime are now investigating the scene.

More to come.