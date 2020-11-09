Menu
Police are attending a South Rockhampton service station after a disturbance involving an infant. Photo: file photo
Breaking

UPDATE: Group attempt to ‘take baby’ at Rocky servo

kaitlyn smith
9th Nov 2020 1:47 PM
UPDATE, 1.45pm: Three people involved in an alleged dispute over an infant at an Allenstown service station have since fled the scene.

It is understood two men – one of whom is believed to be the father – decamped on foot.

The woman also involved reportedly fled the scene in a black Toyota Hilux.

Two other women currently remain at the scene speaking with police.

The infant involved is believed to have sustained injuries to its head and upper-body.

Paramedics have since arrived on scene.

INITIAL, 1.25pm: Police are currently en route to a South Rockhampton service station amid reports of a public disturbance.

It is understood up to five people were involved in a dispute at United Petrol on Lower Dawson Rd, Allenstown around 1.15pm.

Early reports suggested two men and a woman had attempted to take a four-month-old baby from two other women inside the business.

It is unknown at this time whether the parties are known to each other.

It is believed the baby sustained some head injuries during the incident.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

