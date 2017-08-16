UPDATE: Handcuffed juvenile still at large in CQ area

A MAN hunt is under way in the Central Queensland area for a handcuffed 17 year old who used speed to evade police.

Late yesterday afternoon, the man was being escorted by police from the Emerald Court House to the watchhouse when he took off.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the man then attended a private address in Emerald and stole a 201 Nissan Navara dual-cab utility.

"He made off then, driving quite erratically and was sighted around the Springsure area," Det Insp Shadlow confirmed.

Det Insp Darrin Shadlow. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK170516ashadlow

"That vehicle was located in Springsure and a man of his likeness was sighted 25km west of Springsure on the Dawson Hwy.

"There are no reports of other vehicles stolen so he could be trying to hitch hike. He did have handcuffs on the front of his person and we believe he still has them on.

"We do not believe him to be a danger to society, he just took an unfortunate source of action."

The teenager is from the Gold Coast and is said to have only acquaintances in the CQ area.

He is approximately 180 cms tall, slim build and wearing a navy blue shirt.

Det Insp Shadlow said for any who sighted the man call Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Alternatively, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.