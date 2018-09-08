Menu
CQ CRASH: Paramedics are on the scene of a head on crash on the Capricorn Coast.
UPDATE: Head on crash near CQ resort injures four people

Leighton Smith
8th Sep 2018 12:23 PM

2.25pm: Queensland Police have confirmed the scene of the accident near Capricorn Resort is now clear.

The accident was believed to have happened on a dirt road to Corio Bay.

Although no serious injuries were reported, all four people involved in the accident were transported to Yeppoon Hospital for treatment.

The dirt road reopened to traffic just before 1pm.

12.20pm: EMERGENCY services are currently treating four injured people at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Coast.

Queensland Police said the head-on crash on Isawsaki Rd, near the Capricorn International Resort in Farnborough, occurred around 11.10 this morning.

HEAD ON: Emergency services are busy working at the scene of a two car collision on the Capricorn Coast.
They said the crash happened "a couple of kilometres past the entrance to the National Park” and were unable to confirm if the road was blocked or the extent of injuries.

Queensland Ambulance said they were on scene and still assessing the male and female patients but have indicated they would be transporting patients to Yeppoon and Rockhampton hospitals.

More to follow.

