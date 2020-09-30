Menu
Two teenages have been injured in a motorbike crash, eats of Rockhampton. Picture: file photo
Breaking

UPDATE: Head, possible spinal injuries for joy-riding teens

kaitlyn smith
30th Sep 2020 5:18 PM
UPDATE, 5.15pm: Two teenage males have been taken to hospital following a motorbike crash at Cawarral.

It is understood the bike crashed as it travelled along a footpath on Cawarral Rd and Coorooman Creek Rd.

There are unconfirmed reports a second motorbike may have been involved.

The 14 year-old male suffered a significant laceration to the head.

Spinal precautions were undertaken on the 17-year-old, who also suffered a head injury.

Both have since arrived at Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 4pm: Two underage teens have this afternoon been involved in a motorbike crash, east of Rockhampton.

The crash occurred around 3.50pm as the pair reportedly travelled along a footpath on Cawarral Rd, Tungamull.

The youths, believed to be males aged both 14 and 17, suffered minor injuries.

One teen has reportedly suffered a head laceration, while minor leg wounds were sustained by the other.

QAS and QPS are currently en route to the scene.

