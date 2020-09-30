UPDATE: Head, possible spinal injuries for joy-riding teens
UPDATE, 5.15pm: Two teenage males have been taken to hospital following a motorbike crash at Cawarral.
It is understood the bike crashed as it travelled along a footpath on Cawarral Rd and Coorooman Creek Rd.
There are unconfirmed reports a second motorbike may have been involved.
The 14 year-old male suffered a significant laceration to the head.
Spinal precautions were undertaken on the 17-year-old, who also suffered a head injury.
Both have since arrived at Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.
INITIAL, 4pm: Two underage teens have this afternoon been involved in a motorbike crash, east of Rockhampton.
The crash occurred around 3.50pm as the pair reportedly travelled along a footpath on Cawarral Rd, Tungamull.
The youths, believed to be males aged both 14 and 17, suffered minor injuries.
One teen has reportedly suffered a head laceration, while minor leg wounds were sustained by the other.
QAS and QPS are currently en route to the scene.