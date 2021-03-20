Menu
Rescue 300 has been dispatched to a single motor vehicle accident approximately 130 Miles West of Rockhampton.
News

UPDATE: Heli Rescue for Saturday morning’s third rollover

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
20th Mar 2021 11:01 AM
UPDATE 10.40am: RACQ Rescue Helicopter 300 is headed to the Comet incident.

https://twitter.com/search?q=RACQ%20Capricorn%20Heli&src=recent_search_click

 

9.40am: Emergency services are on their way to a vehicle rollover on the Capricorn Highway near Comet.

It is reported a single passenger is involved.

This is the third single vehicle rollover reported this morning, with ambulance services having attended to crashes at both Emu Park and Emerald.

More to come.

