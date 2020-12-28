Menu
UPDATE: Helicopter monitors North Rockhampton fire

28th Dec 2020 10:25 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
UPDATE 12PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews have contained a bushfire which was burning near Limestone Creek, Parkhurst.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Fire crews are being supported by water bombing aircraft to strengthen containment lines.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

INITIAL: A helicopter is monitoring a grass fire in Limestone Creek Conservation Park, Parkhurst.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews first responded to the fire at the nature reserve off Yeppoon Rd on Sunday morning at 11.48am.

One crew is currently on scene with a helicopter tracking and monitoring the fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was under control.

