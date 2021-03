A horse kicked the woman in the head. Photo: File

UPDATE 5.10PM: Paramedics are now treating the woman, who is in her 40s.

She is in a stable condition.

UPDATE 5.10PM: A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene west of Rockhampton where a woman was said to have been kicked by a horse.

INITIAL 4.45PM: Paramedics and a helicopter are en route to an address in Morinish after reports that a horse kicked a person in the head.

Ambulance services were called at 4.32pm.