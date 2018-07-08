Menu
UPDATE: 'Highly intoxicated driver' crashes in carpark

8th Jul 2018 11:24 AM

11.35am: Police have located a man they believe to be the driver responsible for a North Rockhampton shopping centre carpark accident near the scene of the incident.

The man was located outside the IGA in Dean St.

11.25am: The suspect drink driver in a North Rockhampton shopping centre carpark accident has allegedly fled the scene.

The man, believed to be aged in his late 30s, left the scene of an accident at the IGA in Dean St, North Rockhampton.

He was wearing a dark blue shirt.

Police are investigating.

11.20am: Police are responding to a report of a "highly intoxicated driver” crashing his utility into a car in a supermarket carpark in Rockhampton.

The incident happened at the IGA in Dean St, North Rockhampton about 11.14am.

More to follow.

rockhampton accident rockhampton police tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

