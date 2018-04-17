Menu
ROAD BLOCK: Police are still on scene of the crash on the Dawson Hwy. Alistair Brightman
UPDATE: Highway cleared after B-double crash

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
17th Apr 2018 11:32 AM

UPDATE 11.30AM: A man in his 60s has been left in shock after the B-double he was driving jack-knifed on the Dawson Hwy.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police said crews had now cleared the vehicle from the road and predicted the Highway would be open very shortly.

"It will be very close to opening now,” the spokesperson said.

The man involved was already out of the vehicle when crews arrived on scene.

He was unharmed in the incident.

INITIAL: A B-DOUBLE has jack-knifed this morning leaving the Dawson Hwy blocked in both directions.

The single vehicle accident is believed to have occurred on the way to Biloela, near the turn off to Prospect Creek on Prospect Creek Goovigen Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesperson confirmed the accident happened around 8am this morning.

No transport to the Hospital was required by QAS.

Queensland Police advised the Dawson Hwy is still blocked in both directions.

More to come.

