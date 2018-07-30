Menu
ROAD WARNING: Smoke from a bush fire clouds the Bruce Highway. (Stock photo)
ROAD WARNING: Smoke from a bush fire clouds the Bruce Highway. (Stock photo)
UPDATE: Highway re-opens after smoke, backburn continues

Leighton Smith
by
30th Jul 2018 3:37 PM

UPDATE 4pm:

THE Bruce Highway has been re-opened as six crews continue to damp down the area.

A grader is currently pushing firebreaks to contain fire.

The bush fire area was adjacent to Taylors Lane, Machine Creek.

EARLIER:

A WARNING has been issued by the Department of Transport and Main Roads regarding a smoke hazard affecting the Bruce Highway.

The smoke is affecting both directions of the highway in the vicinity of Mount Larcom.

Motorists have been advised to proceed with caution.

SMOKE WARNING: A warning has been issued regarding smoke affecting the Bruce Highway near Mt Larcom.
SMOKE WARNING: A warning has been issued regarding smoke affecting the Bruce Highway near Mt Larcom.

Stay tuned for further updates.

