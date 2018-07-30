UPDATE: Highway re-opens after smoke, backburn continues

ROAD WARNING: Smoke from a bush fire clouds the Bruce Highway. (Stock photo)

UPDATE 4pm:

THE Bruce Highway has been re-opened as six crews continue to damp down the area.

A grader is currently pushing firebreaks to contain fire.

The bush fire area was adjacent to Taylors Lane, Machine Creek.

EARLIER:

A WARNING has been issued by the Department of Transport and Main Roads regarding a smoke hazard affecting the Bruce Highway.

The smoke is affecting both directions of the highway in the vicinity of Mount Larcom.

Motorists have been advised to proceed with caution.

