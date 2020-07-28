UPDATE: Hours-long delay expected for major CQ Hwy

Emergency services are responding to truck rollover at Kokotungo.

UPDATE, 4.10pm: Traffic remains at a standstill on one of Central Queensland’s major highways following a truck rollover earlier today.

It is believed the vehicle lost control around 2.30pm on the Leichhardt Hwy at Kokotungo, leaving all lanes blocked.

Emergency services are currently on scene managing traffic.

It is believed a crane has been dispatched to retrieve the overturned vehicle.

It is unclear how long traffic will remain impacted.

The uninjured male driver has reportedly declined transportation to the hospital.

INITIAL, 3pm: Emergency services are currently on scene at a truck rollover at Kokotungo, approximately 138km southwest of Rockhampton.

It is understood the incident occurred just before 2.30pm this afternoon on the Leichhardt Hwy near Cooper Downs Rd.

QFES, QPS and QAS arrived at the scene just after 2.50pm to find the male driver freed from the vehicle.

Early reports suggest he has not sustained any serious injuries.

All lanes of traffic are reportedly blocked and will remain so for an extended period of time.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route if possible.