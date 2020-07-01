Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Mount Morgan.
Fire crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Mount Morgan.
Breaking

UPDATE: House on fire too unsafe for firefighters to enter

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
1st Jul 2020 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.20AM: Reports indicate a house on fire at Mt Morgan is too unsafe for firefighters to enter.

It is believed the fire on Bridge St is under control but there were still hotspots in the house.

UPDATE, 9AM: Five people have been taken to hospital, with firefighters working hard to contain a house fire in Mount Morgan.

According to a QFES spokesperson, the fire has been contained to the structure on Bridge St, and crews are working to contain the fire further inside.

The spokesperson said there had been a partial structure collapse to one side of the building.

Five fire crews are currently on scene and Ergon Energy have been called to attend.

Four adults and one child have been taken to Mount Morgan Hospital for precautionary measures.

INITIAL: Fire crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Mt Morgan.

About 7.50am, firefighters were called to multiple reports of “thick black smoke” coming from a house on Bridge St.

One crew has arrived on scene and three more are on the way.

Reports suggest it is a timbre house with multiple gas bottles at rear and solar panels on the roof.

Reports also suggest the house is “fully involved” and firefighters are not able to enter.

All persons are believed to be out of the house.

house fire mount morgan
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mother files $1M lawsuit over Gracemere car crash

        premium_icon Mother files $1M lawsuit over Gracemere car crash

        Crime The 39 year old suffered soft tissue injuries to her right foot, right collarbone, abdomen and cervical and lumbar spine.

        600 workers ignite CQ economy with $50m Stanwell overhaul

        premium_icon 600 workers ignite CQ economy with $50m Stanwell overhaul

        Business Our struggling accommodation providers are expected to be packed to the rafters...

        How resilient Rocky weathered the COVID-19 real estate storm

        premium_icon How resilient Rocky weathered the COVID-19 real estate storm

        News CQ property report: See what your home is worth after coronavirus impact

        Man taken to hospital with snake bite

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital with snake bite

        News The man was at a home in North Rockhampton when he was bitten on the leg by a...