UPDATE: Huge area of Capricornia with thunderstorm warning

STORM THREAT:Kirsty Bretag shared this picture of storm clouds about to hit Biloela as Capricornia braces for the impact of predicted severe thunderstorms.

2.20PM: A huge area of Queensland is set to be hit by severe thunderstorms according to the latest warning map issued at 1.24pm by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The storms were expected to impact Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Maranoa and Warrego and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts and parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours,” the BOM said.

“Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Roma, Gympie, Kingaroy, Stanthorpe and Goondiwindi.”

Storm fronts can be seen converging from the west and north towards Rockhampton on the rainfall radar.

RAIN INCOMING: A line of storms is fast approaching the Rockhampton region according to the latest radar image at 2.15pm.

12.45PM: MOUNT Morgan is now in the firing line of the approaching storm cells according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s updated severe thunderstorm warning.

The latest warning was issued at 12.10pm for people in Capricornia, Central Highlands and Coalfields,Darling Downs and Granite Belt, parts of Wide Bay and Burnett and Maranoa and Warrego Forecast Districts.

"Locations which may be affected include Roma, St George, Biloela, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi and Mount Morgan."

“Locations which may be affected include Roma, St George, Biloela, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi and Mount Morgan.”

CURRENT RAIN: This was the rainfall radar at 12.30pm.

10.20AM: PARTS of Capricornia are being urged to make preparations after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning.

The warning, which was issued at 9.55am, said heavy falls were likely with slow moving storms that may lead to flash flooding in parts of Capricornia, Darling Downs, Granite Belt, Wide Bay and Burnett and Maranoa and Warrego Forecast Districts.

STORM THREAT: The parts in yellow are being warned to prepare for severe thunderstorms.

"Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Biloela, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, Mungindi and Tara."

“Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Biloela, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, Mungindi and Tara.”

GREAT RESULT: Ridgelands resident Michelle Hewerdine showed what a difference a recent dump of 87mm made for the dam on their property

Rainfalls recorded

166mm rain was recorded at Ruined Castle in 3 hours to 3:00am.

145mm rain was recorded at Rolleston Alert in 3 hours to 5:00am - 165mm to 9am.

116mm rain was recorded at Krismark Downs in 2hrs to 8:15am.

3.4mm at Rockhampton to 9am.

3.8mm at Yeppoon to 9am.

16mm at Williamson RAAF to 9am.

5.8mm at The Glen to 9am.

7.4mm at Hedlow to 9am.

9mm at Marlborough Ck to 9am.

16mm at Moranbah to 9am.

20mm at Yatton to 9am.

17mm at Nebo to 9am

37mm at Deverill to 9am.

5.8mm at Blackwater to 9am.

47mm at Capella to 9am.

2.8mm at Clermont to 9am.

34mm at Emerald to 9am.

47mm at Fairbairn Dam to 9am.

25mm at Tanderra to 9am.

CQ RAIN: This was where the rain has fallen over the past 24 hours.

PREDICTED FALLS: This is Saturday's rainfall forecast.

A minor flood warning was issued for the Dawson River at 10am.

Minor flood levels are easing at Taroom during Saturday, while river level rises are occurring downstream.

Rainfall totals 60-100 mm, with isolated heavier falls up to 212 mm were recorded overnight Friday into Saturday.

Further heavy showers and storms are possible over the next few days.

Dawson River to Theodore:

River levels are easing along the upper Dawson after falls overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The Dawson River at Taroom is easing after peaking at 5.25 metres Friday night. The river level is currently at 4.98 metres and falling. The Dawson River at Taroom is expected to fall below the minor flood level (4.50 m) late Saturday. Renewed river level rises possible with further heavy rainfall.

Dawson River downstream of Theodore:

River levels rises are occurring following rainfall overnight Friday. Possible minor flooding is expected next week as floodwaters arrive from upstream.

Flood Safety Advice:

Remember: If it’s flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

None

More to follow