The spill at Toll's Somerset Road depot.
News

UPDATE: Hypochlorite leaks from truck at Gracemere Toll depot

Timothy Cox
29th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
UPDATE 8.45AM: Acting Station Officer Brent Richardson said that just after 3am, transport company Toll noticed on of its trucks was leaking and phoned emergency services.

“They immediately followed their procedures and contacted us, and we had a crew from Gracemere and two crews from Rockhampton respond to identify and contain the spill,” he said.

Mr Richardson said it was in fact about 100L of hypochlorite that was spilled, and he believed four workers were present when the Toll depot was evacuated.

Acting Station Officer Brent Richardson.
INITAL 7.30AM: Emergency services remain on the scene of a chemical leak in Gracemere that occurred about 3am on Monday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said 250L of a chemical leaked from a 1000L container that was on the back of a B-double truck on Somerset Road.

She was, however, unable to confirm the type of chemical.

Fire services were called at 3.10am, arrived at 3.23, and stopped the leak at 4.06.

The container was removed from the truck and placed in a safe area.

Paramedics assessed patients at the scene, but none required treatment or transport to hospital.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

