UPDATE: Identity of accused Emu Park murderer revealed

4pm: A BOULDERCOMBE woman has appeared in court this afternoon charged over the murder of an Emu Park man in October.

Kimberley Ruth Mitchell, 27, is accused of murdering Kevin Ryan, 40. The court heard she has six other unrelated charges she is also facing.

During a press conference this morning, Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the accused and the victim were known to each other.

Mr Ryan was found seriously injured on a Bright Street footpath around 3.45pm on October 4.

Paramedics provided CPR, however, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following investigations into the incident, Mitchell was arrested at an Emu Park address this morning.

Her residential address was listed with police as Bouldercombe.

Mitchell's defence lawyer Mark Platt ordered a full brief of evidence for the murder charge.

Mitchell has been remanded in custody and her matters will be next mentioned in court on March 7.

The woman has been charged with one count of murder and is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon.