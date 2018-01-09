Menu
UPDATE: Identity of accused Emu Park murderer revealed

Kimberley Ruth Mitchell, 27, is accused of murdering Kevin Ryan, 40. The court heard she is six other unrelated charges she is also facing.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
4pm: A BOULDERCOMBE woman has appeared in court this afternoon charged over the murder of an Emu Park man in October.

Kimberley Ruth Mitchell, 27, is accused of murdering Kevin Ryan, 40. The court heard she has six other unrelated charges she is also facing.

During a press conference this morning, Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the accused and the victim were known to each other.

Mr Ryan was found seriously injured on a Bright Street footpath around 3.45pm on October 4.

Paramedics provided CPR, however, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Following investigations into the incident, Mitchell was arrested at an Emu Park address this morning.

Her residential address was listed with police as Bouldercombe.

Mitchell's defence lawyer Mark Platt ordered a full brief of evidence for the murder charge.

Mitchell has been remanded in custody and her matters will be next mentioned in court on March 7.

1.30pm: DETECTIVES have charged a woman, 27, with murder following the death of a man at Emu Park last year.

Kevin Ryan, 40, was found seriously injured on a Bright Street footpath around 3.45pm on October 4.

 

Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park.
Paramedics provided CPR, however, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following investigations into the incident, the woman was arrested at an Emu Park address this morning.

The woman has been charged with one count of murder and is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Topics:  murder tmbcourt tmbcrime

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
