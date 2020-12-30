UPDATE: Infant ‘kicked in head by horse’

Paramedics rushed to the aid of an infant who was kicked in the head by a horse on Wednesday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

UPDATE: An infant has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after reportedly being kicked in the head by a horse on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics responded at 3.50pm to the incident at Stanwell Waroula Rd, Dalma.

She said the patient had suffered a head injury but was “alert and orientated” and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

While unconfirmed, the infant was initially reported to be a 16-month-old.

The child was transported towards Rockhampton in a vehicle before it is understood an ambulance reached that vehicle near the pub at Kabra about 4.07pm.

