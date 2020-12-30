Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics rushed to the aid of an infant who was kicked in the head by a horse on Wednesday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
Paramedics rushed to the aid of an infant who was kicked in the head by a horse on Wednesday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
News

UPDATE: Infant ‘kicked in head by horse’

Darryn Nufer
30th Dec 2020 4:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: An infant has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after reportedly being kicked in the head by a horse on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics responded at 3.50pm to the incident at Stanwell Waroula Rd, Dalma.

She said the patient had suffered a head injury but was “alert and orientated” and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

While unconfirmed, the infant was initially reported to be a 16-month-old.

The child was transported towards Rockhampton in a vehicle before it is understood an ambulance reached that vehicle near the pub at Kabra about 4.07pm.

INITIAL: Paramedics have rushed to the aid of a young child who was reportedly kicked in the head by a horse on Rockhampton’s outskirts on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened about 3.55pm and the injured child, initially reported as a 16-month-old, was subsequently being transported in a vehicle from the Stanwell area towards Rockhampton.

It is understood an ambulance reached the vehicle carrying the patient near the pub at Kabra about 4.07pm.

More to come.

infant kicked by horse
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BAIL: Alleged offender could not afford to get to Longreach

        Premium Content BAIL: Alleged offender could not afford to get to Longreach

        Crime The CQ woman allegedly breached her bail conditions multiple times because she had no money to get to her bail address in Longreach.

        Roofer slips up riding motorbike while unlicensed

        Premium Content Roofer slips up riding motorbike while unlicensed

        Crime A unlicensed motorcyclist rode to drop his girlfriend at the bank.

        Big move: Yeppoon Show needs a new home

        Premium Content Big move: Yeppoon Show needs a new home

        News The time has come for the Yeppoon Show Society to establish a new showgrounds.