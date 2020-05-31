Update: Injured man winched out after 10m fall

A man in his 20s was winched from the top of Mount Baga (formerly Mount Jim Crow) by RACQ Capricorn Rescue chopper after injuring his foot in a fall. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

A man in his 20s was winched from the top of Mount Baga (formerly Mount Jim Crow) by RACQ Capricorn Rescue chopper after injuring his foot in a fall. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

UPDATE 2.30PM: A man in his 20s has been winched from Mount Baga (formerly Mount Jim Crow) with a suspected fracture/dislocation of his right foot.

He was descending the mountain after climbing to the top with his partner. He stepped aside to allow other bushwalkers to pass and slipped from a rock, falling approximately 10m down the mountain before coming to rest.

Due to his injuries, he was transported back to the top of the mountain for a stretcher winch extraction by the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

As well as the ankle injury, the man had extensive cuts and abrasions.

The on-board Critical Care Paramedic and Rescue Crew Officer were winched into the top of the mountain to stabilise the patient and set up for the extraction.

The patient was transported through to Rockhampton Base Hospital and stable throughout the flight.

A MAN has taken a 10m fall on Mount Baga (formerly Mount Jim Crow), 25km north-east of Rockhampton.

It is believed he has suffered knee and ankle injuries.

Ambulance officers are at the scene.

It is understood they are walking in to the patient and the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is on its way.