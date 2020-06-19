Menu
A yacht was today rescued from croc-infested waters in CQ's Corio Bay.
Breaking

UPDATE: Injured skipper’s mayday in croc-infested waters

Kaitlyn Smith
19th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
UPDATE: The skipper of a yacht who today issued a mayday alert in croc-infested waters in Corio Bay is being transported to hospital.

A distress alert was activated just before 2.30pm Friday afternoon, prompting a search and rescue effort from the Yeppoon Coastguard and RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter.

The man reportedly sustained an injury to his hand which left him unable to control the vessel.

Rescue 300 eventually returned to base without taking on board any patients.

A spokesperson for Yeppoon Coastguard confirmed the man and his dog were being towed back to Yeppoon's coast.

It is believed he will then be taken to hospital to receive treatment on his hand.

The yacht is expected to reach Yeppoon's coast around 7.30pm this evening.

 

INITAL: The crew from RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter is currently responding to reports of a mayday alert at Corio Bay.

It is understood a yacht is in distress off in the popular bay located east of Byfield State Forest.

The incident occurred around 2.30pm this afternoon.

More to come.

