A man has broken into an Allenstown property while a resident was inside.
Breaking

UPDATE: Intruder at large after brazen daylight robbery

kaitlyn smith
16th Sep 2020 6:57 PM
UPDATE, 7pm: A man who broke into a South Rockhampton home earlier today has not been caught by police.

A QPS spokeswoman confirmed investigations remain ongoing.

It is understood the man broke into an Allenstown property around midday.

However, a 16-year-old female was inside the home at the time.

It is believed she then fled to a secure room before calling police.

The man continued stealing items, fleeing only after hearing approaching sirens.

UPDATE, 1pm: The man suspected of breaking into an Allenstown property in a brazen daylight robbery has fled the scene.

It is understood the man decamped on foot just prior to the arrival of police.

Searches are now being conducted throughout the area.
The 16-year-old girl who was home at the time was not harmed.

INITIAL, 12.45pm: A terrified young girl has reportedly come face-to-face with an intruder at a South Rockhampton home this afternoon.

It is understood a male, believed to be in his 30s, entered the Denham St property at Allenstown just after 12.30pm.

The 16-year-old female occupant encountered the intruder inside the home’s living room.

Early reports suggest the young woman then fled to a secure room inside the house.

It is understood the male continued attempting to steal property as the girl called for help.

The man is described as large in build, indigenous in appearance and wearing a grey T-shirt.

The young girl has reportedly not been harmed during the incident.

More to come.

